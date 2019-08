- A 3-year-old boy found lying in the middle of a road in Marion County was critically injured after being struck by a hit-and-run driver early Friday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), Jase Nichols of Ocala was found in the road for an unknown reason in the middle of the night on NE Jacksonville Road near NE 77th Street.

When someone stopped to help him, FHP said a gold-colored Chevrolet passenger vehicle drove by and struck Jase. The witness said the driver did not stop.

FHP said the vehicle may be a Chevrolet Malibu. The witness described the driver as a white female, possibly in her 30's, with blonde hair and glasses.

Anyone with information about the driver or vehicle is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-369-6880 or the FHP at 800-387-1290.