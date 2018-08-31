FHP: 1 critical after hitting bus during street race

- A school bus was caught in the middle of a street racing crash, authorities say.

It happened late Thursday night, on Pine Hills Road, in orange county. There were no children on the bus at the time, as the driver was headed to the Pine Hills Compound after a field trip.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol say the driver of the bus was pulling out of a parking lot, when a car slammed into it, getting partially lodged underneath the bus. Witnesses say a second driver, also believed to be street racing, swerved to miss the bus and plowed into a vacant home. That driver, Riaz Zaman, 19, is charged with reckless driving.

The driver who crashed into the school bus remains in critical condition, with charges pending against him. Troopers say the bus driver was not hurt.