- A female pedestrian died early Tuesday morning after being hit and killed by a vehicle in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Troopers said the accident happened around 3 a.m. near the intersection of South Apopka Vineland Road and Meadow Creek Drive near the tourist district of Orlando.

A press release from the FHP states that a van was traveling southbound on State Road 535 where the pedestrian was crossing in a crosswalk at the intersection before she was hit.

The woman was taken by medical helicopter to Osceola Regional Medical Center where she died.

Investigators are still trying to determine who had the right of way at the time of the crash.