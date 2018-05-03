FDLE investigating possible link between body, missing girl

- The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is conducting an investigation to determine if there is a link between a missing Lake County girl and a body discovered in Volusia County last month.

Justis Garrett, 16, was reported missing out of Mount Dora. On April 13, she was dropped off at school and did not return home. At the time, authorities thought she might be in the New Smyrna Beach area.

Garrett was last seen wearing blue jeans, tan jacket, and black Nike shoes. She has long curly brown hair which she usually wears down. She is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds.

Detectives with the DeLand Police Department said the partially decomposed body in question was found on the evening of April 18, in a wooded area about a quarter-mile off of Gasline Road, just east of Lake Winnemissett. FDLE is now involved, because the case is multi-jurisdictional in nature.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Justis Garrett is asked to contact the Mount Dora Police Department at 352-735-7130 or FDLE.