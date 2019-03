- A four-month-old reported missing from Volusia County is now safe and in the care of the state.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said that Skylah Singleton's parents lost custody of her on Tuesday when deputies found the three of them in a car with prescription pills and drug paraphernalia. However, Ellis Singleton and Chloe Wall ran off with her when they got out of jail.

Deputies eventually found Singleton and Wall with the four-month-old girl at the Mall of Millennia in Orlando on Saturday. They were both arrested and brought to the Orange County Jail. Ellis has since bonded out, but Wall remains in jail and made her first appearance on Sunday.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office reported on update on this missing child incident on Sunday. They stated that Ellis Singleton is now facing additional charges from the Edgewater Police Department for providing a false identity at the time of his original arrest on Tuesday. Ellis told officers that his name was 'Elliot,' which is actually his younger brother's name.

Police originally reported and processed Ellis as 'Elliot Singleton.' In Fox 35's original reporting of this incident on Saturday, he was still known as 'Elliot.' The name issue was sorted out while he was still in custody at the Orange County Jail. The name change played no part in him posting bond.

Skylah Singleton's grandmother is also being charged with interfering with an investigation.