- Orange County deputies have arrested a 28-year-old father who they said tried to kill his 4-year-old daughter by suffocating her.

Deputies were called to a home on the 7400 block of Pomelo Drive in Tangelo Park Tuesday night and found the little girl unresponsive. They said it was "as a result of suffocation."

According to an arrest affidavit, several people in the home were screaming and crying hysterically, stating that the victim's father, Michael Dublin, had sat on the victim and attempted to suffocate her. When a deputy asked Dublin what happened, he reportedly stated that everything was good and asked if he was going to jail.

Dublin was arrested. He's facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated child abuse.

The girl was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital and at last check, was in critical but stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Check back for details.