- A man has died following a fatal shooting in Orange County.

Deputies with the Orange County Sherif's Office responded to 2715 Belco Drive, near the intersection of Pine Hills and Silver Star roads, shortly before 9 p.m. in response to shots fired.

Deputies discovered one victim, a 30-year-old had been shot. He was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center but was later pronounced deceased.

Deputies have taken a 26-year-old man into custody and there is no active search for anyone else, they say. No other details were immediately released.

Homicide and forensic units remained on scene as the investigation is ongoing.