A Leesburg family had a frightening wake-up call on Tuesday.

“Little Callie, she is our hero. She is our hero,” said Tina Mattingly as tears rolled down her cheeks. Her 7-year-old granddaughter fell asleep on the couch Monday night, a move that may have saved her whole family.

“She said she heard a popping noise right next to her ear. And, said she sat up. She said she saw the fire and went to her dad’s room and beat on the door, went in and woke him up. Callie saved all of us,” said Tina.