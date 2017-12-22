Family tracks stolen stroller with social media

- What was supposed to be family night at Disney last Saturday, turned into a transportation nightmare for Dave Diaz and his family.

“There’s a designated stroller area, went there and all of sudden there’s just no stroller, all the other strollers were there, everything’s fine and I look -- nothing,” Diaz said.



Their expensive double stroller for their two young sons had vanished along with the attached car seat, diaper bag and other baby gear. After scouring the park with no luck and filing a police report, Diaz wrote a lengthy post on Facebook to thank Disney for all their help, but what happened next he never expected.

“Not only were my friends looking, everyone was looking for this stuff, and contacting us and letting us know, and eventually one of our good friends found it, and she was like I think this is your stroller,” Diaz said.

She was right, photos of their must-have baby products plastered all over Facebook marketplace, Let Go and Offer Up -- her stroller was advertised for $500 to $700, saying it was new and in perfect condition the diaper bag was going for $40. That’s when Orange County deputies stepped in, responding to the ads and posing as a buyer.

“They decided to meet based on the sale of the property, so we met her at a location and effected the arrest,” Diaz said

Amanda Poyner, 24, was charged with dealing in stolen property after deputies were able to match the serial number on the stroller to the car seat bas, Diaz snapped this photo with the detectives when he finally got his stuff back

“Getting it back was just a godsend, it really was,” Diaz said.

Deputies say they are still trying to track down the diaper bag and some of the other things that were in the stroller.

