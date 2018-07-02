Family seeks answers after son is fatally shot

- Orlando police detectives are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was found fatally shot Sunday morning.

“It’s hard for me… hard for my family. All of my family is in shock,” said Dieules Idoris, the victim’s father.

The horrible news came Sunday morning. Idoris says a neighbor knocked on his door asking if his son was okay. A body had just been found outside the Boca Club Apartment complex in Orlando, where the family lives.

"I feel like something was not right so I went back inside and looked in his room and he was not in the room,” Idoris explained.

He says he went to the scene. Police later confirmed that his son, 15-year-old Wilvens Idoris was the victim. The boy had been shot.

The heartbroken father says his son was going down a troubling path and he was trying to get him help. But he never expected the teen would be killed.

“In September my son would be 16. When he turns 16, he will be in the ground,” Idoris said.

Orlando Police say this is an active and ongoing homicide investigation. No information about a suspect has been released. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

“I know there’s nothing that can bring my son back but I need justice,” Idoris said.

