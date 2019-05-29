< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=20890989"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary Family petitions for traffic signal at deadly intersection Posted May 29 2019 11:09PM EDT
Video Posted May 29 2019 10:34PM EDT By Valerie Boey, FOX 35 ORLANDO
Posted May 29 2019 11:09PM EDT
Video Posted May 29 2019 10:34PM EDT src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/Kayla%20McCabe%20Thompson_1559185754332.jpg_7327496_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/Kayla%20McCabe%20Thompson_1559185754332.jpg_7327496_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/Kayla%20McCabe%20Thompson_1559185754332.jpg_7327496_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/Kayla%20McCabe%20Thompson_1559185754332.jpg_7327496_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/Kayla%20McCabe%20Thompson_1559185754332.jpg_7327496_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409735290-409735265" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/Kayla%20McCabe%20Thompson_1559185754332.jpg_7327496_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/Kayla%20McCabe%20Thompson_1559185754332.jpg_7327496_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/Kayla%20McCabe%20Thompson_1559185754332.jpg_7327496_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/Kayla%20McCabe%20Thompson_1559185754332.jpg_7327496_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/Kayla%20McCabe%20Thompson_1559185754332.jpg_7327496_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409735290" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - A family is mourning the death of a 23-year-old mother, saying too many people speed along Avalon Park Blvd.</p> <p>Kayla McCabe Thompson was killed in a car crash on the roadway, where the posted speed limit is 45 mph. The family wants to see wants to see changes.</p> <p>"It's hard. I don't think you recover. I don't think you ever recover from this," said Kayla's aunt, Lissette Adams. "She just had a baby when this happened. The baby was only two weeks old."</p> <p>Adams said Thompson was on her way home from the grocery store on April 4, when the fatal crash happened near the intersection with Perdido Drive.</p> <p>"She was sitting in the backseat of her grandmother's car, and the grandmother was making a left turn into the community," Adams explained. "They didn't see him coming so he hit directly into her."</p> <p>Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said the grandmother's car violated the other driver's right-of-way, but the case is still under investigation. According to Adams, they never even saw the other vehicle, because it happened so fast. Now the family is collecting signatures.</p> <p>"We started a petition because we wanted to put a light there," Adams said. "They go too fast, there's a blind spot."</p> <p>Back in 2017, a 15-year-old boy skateboarding near that location was also killed. An Orange County spokesperson said the county plans to install additional speed limit signs on this road. They also plan to add electronic driver feedback signs nearby. Adams said a traffic light is the only solution to prevent another fatal crash.</p> <p>"We have the speed limits already, we have the warning by Castle Creek Elementary, and they still speed. I don't want another family to go through what we're going through." </p> <p>She said her niece had the biggest heart, and she is already misseing her hugs.</p> <p>"You go from seeing someone grow up as a baby, and in a second, someone takes that all away. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402445" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/deputies-investigate-after-woman-shot-in-orange-county" title="Deputies investigate after woman shot in Orange County" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/Deputies_investigate_after_woman_shot_in_0_7327662_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/Deputies_investigate_after_woman_shot_in_0_7327662_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/Deputies_investigate_after_woman_shot_in_0_7327662_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/Deputies_investigate_after_woman_shot_in_0_7327662_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/Deputies_investigate_after_woman_shot_in_0_7327662_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 NewsEdge at 11 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Deputies investigate after woman shot in Orange County</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 11:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that has left a woman in critical condition.</p><p>Late Wednesday evening, deputies responded to the 4100 block of South Nashville Avenue for a vehicle crash which they later determined to be an aggravated battery. </p><p>Upon arrival, they discovered a 25-year-old Hispanic woman inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. The victim, who was not immediately identified, was transported to the hospital where she is currently receiving treatment. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/pet-cat-shot-and-killed-in-ocoee" title="Pet cat shot and killed in Ocoee" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/Pet_cat_shot_and_killed_in_Ocoee_0_7327653_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/Pet_cat_shot_and_killed_in_Ocoee_0_7327653_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/Pet_cat_shot_and_killed_in_Ocoee_0_7327653_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/Pet_cat_shot_and_killed_in_Ocoee_0_7327653_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/Pet_cat_shot_and_killed_in_Ocoee_0_7327653_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 10 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pet cat shot and killed in Ocoee</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Valerie Boey, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 11:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Ocoee Police are trying to find out who shot and killed a neighborhood cat that was loved by many.</p><p>Sylvia Bruce says her cat, Eskimo, was shot and killed right in her front yard a few days ago.</p><p>"I heard a big bang, a gun shot, and then I heard a cat squeal," she explained. "I was shocked. I couldn't believe it."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/spacex-wants-to-send-astronauts-to-iss-this-year" title="SpaceX wants to send astronauts to ISS this year" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/SpaceX_wants_to_send_astronauts_to_ISS_t_0_7325709_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/SpaceX_wants_to_send_astronauts_to_ISS_t_0_7325709_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/SpaceX_wants_to_send_astronauts_to_ISS_t_0_7325709_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/SpaceX_wants_to_send_astronauts_to_ISS_t_0_7325709_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/SpaceX_wants_to_send_astronauts_to_ISS_t_0_7325709_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>SpaceX wants to send astronauts to ISS this year</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mike Magnoli, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 06:32PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 08:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A question SpaceX and NASA have been reluctant to answer since the explosion of a test crew capsule last month is: Are manned missions to space still going to happen this year? The answer: Yes, they could.</p><p>The spirit of competition is even more at play, to see which company will do it first. According to a media release from NASA, SpaceX has crew capsules on standby. Meanwhile, SpaceX's chief competitor, Boeing, is catching up fast.</p><p>“It’s still conceivable to see a manned mission this year,” said Space Florida Executive Dale Ketcham.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/deputies-investigate-after-woman-shot-in-orange-county"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/nashville-street-shooting_1559187286525_7327669_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="nashville-street-shooting_1559187286525.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Deputies investigate after woman shot in Orange County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/pet-cat-shot-and-killed-in-ocoee"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/cat-shot-ocoee_1559185980752_7327912_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="cat-shot-ocoee_1559185980752.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Pet cat shot and killed in Ocoee</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/family-petitions-for-traffic-signal-at-deadly-intersection"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/Kayla%20McCabe%20Thompson_1559185754332.jpg_7327496_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Kayla McCabe Thompson_1559185754332.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Family petitions for traffic signal at deadly intersection</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/here-are-the-players-everyone-will-be-talking-about-during-the-womens-world-cup"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/carli%20lloyd_1559178744868.jpg_7326960_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - Carli Lloyd #10 of the United States salutes the fans after the match against Mexico at Red Bull Arena on May 26, 2019 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)" title="carli lloyd_1559178744868.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Here are the players everyone will be talking about during the Women's World Cup</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/pet-cat-shot-and-killed-in-ocoee" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/cat-shot-ocoee_1559185980752_7327912_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/cat-shot-ocoee_1559185980752_7327912_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/cat-shot-ocoee_1559185980752_7327912_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/cat-shot-ocoee_1559185980752_7327912_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/cat-shot-ocoee_1559185980752_7327912_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Pet cat shot and killed in Ocoee</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/family-petitions-for-traffic-signal-at-deadly-intersection" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/Kayla%20McCabe%20Thompson_1559185754332.jpg_7327496_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/Kayla%20McCabe%20Thompson_1559185754332.jpg_7327496_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/Kayla%20McCabe%20Thompson_1559185754332.jpg_7327496_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/Kayla%20McCabe%20Thompson_1559185754332.jpg_7327496_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/29/Kayla%20McCabe%20Thompson_1559185754332.jpg_7327496_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Family petitions for traffic signal at deadly intersection</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/wife-of-jaguars-qb-nick-foles-announces-miscarriage-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/04/GETTY%20Nick%20Foles_hands%20up_1551700297731.jpg_6847727_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/04/GETTY%20Nick%20Foles_hands%20up_1551700297731.jpg_6847727_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/04/GETTY%20Nick%20Foles_hands%20up_1551700297731.jpg_6847727_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/04/GETTY%20Nick%20Foles_hands%20up_1551700297731.jpg_6847727_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/04/GETTY%20Nick%20Foles_hands%20up_1551700297731.jpg_6847727_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHILADELPHIA&#x2c;&#x20;PA&#x20;-&#x20;DECEMBER&#x20;23&#x3a;&#x20;Quarterback&#x20;Nick&#x20;Foles&#x20;&#x23;9&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Philadelphia&#x20;Eagles&#x20;runs&#x20;off&#x20;the&#x20;field&#x20;after&#x20;their&#x20;32-30&#x20;win&#x20;over&#x20;the&#x20;Houston&#x20;Texans&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Brett&#x20;Carlsen&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Wife of Jaguars QB Nick Foles announces miscarriage</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/child-struck-by-line-drive-at-cubs-astros-game" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/cubsplayer_1559183831459_7327460_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/cubsplayer_1559183831459_7327460_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/cubsplayer_1559183831459_7327460_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/cubsplayer_1559183831459_7327460_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/cubsplayer_1559183831459_7327460_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="HOUSTON&#x2c;&#x20;TEXAS&#x20;-&#x20;MAY&#x20;29&#x3a;&#x20;Albert&#x20;Almora&#x20;Jr&#x2e;&#x20;&#x23;5&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Chicago&#x20;Cubs&#x20;is&#x20;comforted&#x20;by&#x20;Jason&#x20;Heyward&#x20;&#x23;22&#x20;after&#x20;a&#x20;young&#x20;child&#x20;was&#x20;injured&#x20;by&#x20;a&#x20;foul&#x20;ball&#x20;off&#x20;his&#x20;bat&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;fourth&#x20;inning&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;Houston&#x20;Astros&#x20;at&#x20;Minute&#x20;Maid&#x20;Park&#x20;on&#x20;May&#x20;29&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Houston&#x2c;&#x20;Texas&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Bob&#x20;Levey&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Child struck by line drive at Cubs-Astros game</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/-hidden-gems-to-look-for-in-disneyland-s-new-star-wars-galaxy-s-edge" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/29/SWGE_Beauty_Shot_05_2019__%20DL.2511_1559179830332.JPG_7327115_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/29/SWGE_Beauty_Shot_05_2019__%20DL.2511_1559179830332.JPG_7327115_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/29/SWGE_Beauty_Shot_05_2019__%20DL.2511_1559179830332.JPG_7327115_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/29/SWGE_Beauty_Shot_05_2019__%20DL.2511_1559179830332.JPG_7327115_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/29/SWGE_Beauty_Shot_05_2019__%20DL.2511_1559179830332.JPG_7327115_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Star&#x20;Wars&#x3a;&#x20;Galaxy&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;Edge&#x20;at&#x20;Disneyland&#x20;Park&#x20;in&#x20;Anaheim&#x20;and&#x20;at&#x20;Disney&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Hollywood&#x20;Studios&#x20;in&#x20;Lake&#x20;Buena&#x20;Vista&#x2c;&#x20;Florida&#x2c;&#x20;is&#x20;Disney&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;largest&#x20;single-themed&#x20;land&#x20;expansion&#x20;ever&#x20;at&#x20;14-acres&#x20;each&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Joshua&#x20;Sudock&#x2f;Disney&#x20;Parks&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Hidden Gems' to look for in Disneyland's new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone 