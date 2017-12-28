Fake cops attack Kissimmee resident

(Kissimmee, FL-WOFL) A couple posing as police terrorize a community, leaving one woman brutally beaten.

The attack happened at the Osceola Point Apartments last week.

The suspects seemed to have picked their victim at random, leaving residents on edge.

On December 22nd, some residents heard loud knocks on their door.

According to police, it was a couple identifying themselves as police; telling unsuspecting occupants to open up.

One of those residents opened the door and was attacked.

Police say the male suspect threw the victim to the floor by her hair, sprayed her with a chemical, then punched and kicked her repeatedly.

“Thankfully the neighbors coming out we think scared them. So whatever it was they were going to do, or about to do, they ran off in fear of being caught or discovered,” said Sheriff Russ Gibson of the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say the two suspects were wearing masks.

They’re now working to warn residents to take extra precautions, and contact 911 if they have any doubts.

Sheriff Gibson says, “We don’t want anyone using law enforcement as a tool to get into people’s houses. So we’re working diligently on this case to bring it to a conclusion where somebody is going to wind up in jail.”

Law enforcement says the suspects did spray other doors in the community.

They tell us they believe there is surveillance footage of the incident, but the apartment complex has yet to provide it.