Extra officers and staff at middle school following threat

- Lake County Schools tweeted on Monday night that one of their students reported hearing a second-hand conversation about another student saying he was going to bring a gun to East Ridge Middle School on Tuesday, February 27th.

The school says that they immediately informed law enforcement, but so far, neither the officers nor staff have been able to make contact with the student or parents.

They believe that he may live out of their attendance zone and is driven to a bus stop so that he can ride on one of their school buses. However, but because he is not assigned, they have yet to determine which bus.

The school says that they will have extra officers and district staff on campus tomorrow looking for the student to ensure he does not come to any classroom. They also continue to work with law enforcement as they investigate the threat.

The school wants everyone to know that their number one priority is to keep their students safe.

A school safety message for students and families of @ermsspartans pic.twitter.com/US9MZjFQTs — Lake County Schools (@lakeschools) February 27, 2018





