Evacuees are experiencing traffic delays

- It's a race to fill up and get out.

According to Gas Buddy, over in Miami 42 percent of their gas stations are without gas, and in Orlando, only 19 percent are without fuel, prices slightly higher than usual.

"We're scared.We were in Miami, most of the places were out of gas," says traveler Carmen Acosta. Beverly Ferris says, "It was $2.69 in Marathon and $2.79 here."

Trucks were busy getting fuel for gas stations at a fuel farm in Taft. According to Gas Buddy, out of more than 1,400 stations in Central Florida, 290 are dry.

Carmen says, "We're going to Atlanta to a family friend, she was welcoming us with open arms so we're just going to go there."

It took her seven hours just to go from Miami to Orlando. She described the traffic as "horrible."

FHP troopers are keeping a close eye on the pumps. No gas can fill-ups allowed, not even boats. Only vehicles. So evacuees can get on their way quicker.