- With Hurricane Dorian on track to smack Florida's east coast as a powerful system, many Floridians are waiting to hear about possible mass evacuations.

Residents in the barrier islands are potentially in the path of the storm. Brevard County could announce evacuation plans Friday. That would mean over 100,000 people would need to hit the road and come inland.

“We’re urging people- if you think you need to evacuate, evacuate. Don’t wait for an order," said Emergency Management spokesperson Don Walker.

The storm is projected to become a Category 4 hurricane before making landfall in Florida. That even has Central Floridians getting out of the state.

"We're on the road. Because there's a storm coming," one evacuee told Fox 35.

Governor Ron DeSantis is urging everyone to have evacuation plans in place. The Florida Department of Transportation will decide what rules to implement and which ones to waive in event of an evacuation. FDOT says they won't use contra flow, where all lanes go into the same direction, but they may activate ESU, emergency shoulder use, which is when they use paved shoulders as traffic lanes.

Brevard County officials say at no point will the causeway bridges be totally closed, but when the storm arrives, going over them may be extremely dangerous.

I-95 is already making emergency changes. Crews have been removing barriers to open up the shoulder to make it an extra lane for any drivers planning to evacuate.

Those folks who live on the Barrier Islands could be in an evacuation zone as early as Friday.

