Election ballot mix-up in Volusia County

- Someone misplaced 300 hundred absentee ballots on election night in Volusia County, election officials said. Elections officials found the tub of ballots on Wednesday night.

"It was just a terrible oversight and the tub got put on the wrong cart, got put on the empty envelope cart rather than the one to be tabulated," explained Lisa Lewis, Volusia County Supervisor of Elections.

"I was a little taken aback, but I felt I had enough of a lead going into this that depending on where ballots were coming from we had a good shot at wining this," said Elizabeth Fetterhoff, winner of the Republican primary for Florida House District 26.

Lewis said she is planning a review of ballot collection and tabulation procedures to make sure this doesn't happen again.