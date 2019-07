- The Orlando Police Department says that 69-year-old Herbert L. McKinnon Jr. is missing from his residence on Vargas Street.

They say that Herbert was last observed at his residence on Tuesday. He was wearing a faded white baseball cap, a black and tan button-down shirt, and blue jeans. He is about five-feet, nine-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has a thin build, short gray hair, and brown eyes.

Herbert reportedly suffers from Alzheimer's disease and his condition is rapidly deteriorating.

He is known to frequent the area near Colonial Drive and Pine Hills Road, Bruton Bouelvard, McLeod Road, and the Greyhound bus station located at 555 N. John Young Parkway. However, these areas have been checked with negative results. Local hospitals, jails, and treatment facilities have also been checked with negative results.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.