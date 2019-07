- An elderly man in Daytona Beach was beaten with a frozen can of Coke on Tuesday.

Deputies made contact with the victim, an 80-year-old man, after the incident. He told deputies that he was doing his daily morning walk when he noticed somebody walking behind him. This man was later identified as Charles Smyth.

The victim told deputies that he was familiar with Smyth because the man would hang around his neighborhood and rant at people. He said that Smyth behaves in an "outrageous" manner.

The victim continued with his walk but was soon struck in the back of the head. He suffered .75 inch laceration. The victim saw that Smyth was using a Coke can attached to a strap to strike him. He said the can was frozen due to the force he felt as he was hit.

While striking the victim, Smyth reportedly said that he was going to kill the victim because he allegedly called the police on him. The victim suffered another laceration but to his right forearm this time.

The arrest report said that the victim was able to fight off Smyth, who eventually dropped the Coke can and walked off. Smyth was arrested on Wednesday night.

