<!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story424796945" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424796945" data-article-version="1.0">Education officials want schools to teach about child trafficking</h1> </header> <p><strong class='dateline'>TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF)</strong> - Florida students in grades K-12 would be taught about child-trafficking prevention, under a rule proposed by state education officials.</p> (NSF)</strong> - Florida students in grades K-12 would be taught about child-trafficking prevention, under a rule proposed by state education officials.</p> <p>The intent of the rule is to have “every school in Florida be a ‘child trafficking free zone,’ ” according to the proposed regulation published by the Florida Department of Education Tuesday.</p> <p>Under the proposed rule, all public schools would be required to have a plan in place for teaching students about child trafficking. The state would then require school districts to report individual plans to the Department of Education every year by Dec. 1.</p> <p>School districts would be required to report to state education officials the methods of instruction used for each grade level, the qualifications of teachers who are delivering the instruction, and the type of materials and resources used in classes.</p> <p>The state Board of Education is poised to consider the proposal next month. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New warning for Equifax data breach victims</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 08:01PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning consumers about a new phishing scam, targeting people who were already victimized by a data breach of the credit monitoring company Equifax.</p><p>An agreement reached between Equifax and most attorneys general across the country, including Moody, set up a $425 million fund to help those affected by a 2017 data breach that impacted nearly half of all Americans.</p><p>Now, scammers are creating fake claims websites, to again gain access to personal information from Floridians. Moody said the phishing scam is successful because it mimics the real claims process.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/volunteers-work-to-clean-up-sinkhole-fill-with-trash" title="Volunteers work to clean up sinkhole filled with trash" data-articleId="424795486" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/Volunteers_work_to_clean_up_sinkhole_fil_0_7605299_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/Volunteers_work_to_clean_up_sinkhole_fil_0_7605299_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/Volunteers_work_to_clean_up_sinkhole_fil_0_7605299_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/Volunteers_work_to_clean_up_sinkhole_fil_0_7605299_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/Volunteers_work_to_clean_up_sinkhole_fil_0_7605299_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Volunteers work to clean up sinkhole filled with trash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jessica Albert, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 07:52PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 07:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A group from a nonprofit organization called Current Problems are working to remove trash from a sinkhole in southwest Gainesville.</p><p>“It’s just physically difficult to get in and out of sinkhole over and over again,” Current Problems’ Executive Director Nicole Llinas said. “There usually aren’t paths to these sinkholes.”</p><p>FOX 35 asked the organization’s executive director how all the trash ended up in the sinkhole and if it is common for people to throw trash in an older sinkhole like this one that is located on protected gopher tortoise habitat. She said yes.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/thunderbirds-bringing-air-show-to-sanford-in-2020" title="Thunderbirds bringing air show to Sanford in 2020" data-articleId="424795279" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/Thunderbirds_bringing_air_show_to_Sanfor_0_7605396_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/Thunderbirds_bringing_air_show_to_Sanfor_0_7605396_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/Thunderbirds_bringing_air_show_to_Sanfor_0_7605396_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/Thunderbirds_bringing_air_show_to_Sanfor_0_7605396_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/Thunderbirds_bringing_air_show_to_Sanfor_0_7605396_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Thunderbirds bringing air show to Sanford in 2020</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 07:50PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Lockheed Martin will serve as the title sponsor for the first-ever Lockheed Martin Space and Air Show, Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.</p><p>The event will be held at the Orlando Sanford International Airport, in Seminole County. The show will be headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, and it will feature numerous company air, ground and space assets, according to Lockheed Martin.</p><p>Tickets go on sale during Veterans' Day weekend in November 2019 with pricing announced then. <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/09/18/Equifax_1505756869390_4172952_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/09/18/Equifax_1505756869390_4172952_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/09/18/Equifax_1505756869390_4172952_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Scammers&#x20;are&#x20;now&#x20;in&#x20;position&#x20;to&#x20;take&#x20;advantage&#x20;of&#x20;victms&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Equifax&#x20;breach&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>New warning for Equifax data breach victims</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/volunteers-work-to-clean-up-sinkhole-fill-with-trash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/trashed-sinkhole_1566343626644_7605506_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/trashed-sinkhole_1566343626644_7605506_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/trashed-sinkhole_1566343626644_7605506_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/trashed-sinkhole_1566343626644_7605506_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/trashed-sinkhole_1566343626644_7605506_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Volunteers work to clean up sinkhole filled with trash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/thunderbirds-bringing-air-show-to-sanford-in-2020" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/thunderbirds_1566344834550_7605513_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/thunderbirds_1566344834550_7605513_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/thunderbirds_1566344834550_7605513_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/thunderbirds_1566344834550_7605513_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/thunderbirds_1566344834550_7605513_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Thunderbirds bringing air show to Sanford in 2020</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/worth-it-or-wasted-14-million-for-small-business-renovations" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/02/05/orlando-skyline_1454724386011_812405_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/02/05/orlando-skyline_1454724386011_812405_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/02/05/orlando-skyline_1454724386011_812405_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/02/05/orlando-skyline_1454724386011_812405_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/02/05/orlando-skyline_1454724386011_812405_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Worth It or Wasted: $1.4 million for small business renovations</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/house-democrats-seek-long-shot-special-session-on-gun-violence" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/05/Handgun_1444086185347_310467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/05/Handgun_1444086185347_310467_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/05/Handgun_1444086185347_310467_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/05/Handgun_1444086185347_310467_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/05/Handgun_1444086185347_310467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>House democrats seek long-shot special session on gun violence</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> 