Education board signs off on mental health instruction for students Posted Jul 17 2019 01:16PM EDT

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NEWS SERVICE FLORIDA)</strong> - Public schools will be required to teach students at least five hours of mental health instruction beginning in 6th grade, under a mandate approved by the state Board of Education Wednesday and hailed by Florida's top educator as a “life saver.”</p> <p>Education officials proposed the change to the statewide school curriculum in June, following discussions with First Lady Casey DeSantis, who has made the mental health issue one of her top priorities.</p> <p>The new requirement will require students to take courses aimed at helping them to identify the signs and symptoms of mental illness, find resources if they are battling with depression or other issues, and teach them how to help peers who are struggling with a mental health disorder.</p> <p>“We are going to reinvent school-based mental-health awareness in Florida, and we will be the number one state in the nation in terms of mental health outreach and school safety, all because of the governor’s and First Lady’s remarkable vision,” Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said in a prepared statement released following the board’s unanimous vote on the measure Wednesday morning.</p> <p>The five-hour minimum will be included in curriculums for grades 6-12, but it remains unclear if the classes will begin in the upcoming academic year. The policy finalized Wednesday does not include an implementation date.</p> <p>Corcoran said the new mandate is the brainchild of the First Lady, who has taken a more active role in crafting policy than her predecessors. In the last three months, she has traveled throughout the state conducting "listening" sessions where she says she heard from numerous families. Corcoran said state officials worked closely with Casey DeSantis to implement the rule. </p> <p>“We know that 50 percent of all mental illness cases begin by age 14, so we are being proactive in our commitment to provide our kids with the necessary tools to see them through their successes and challenges,” DeSantis, the mother of two young children, said in a statement. “Providing mental health instruction is another important step forward in supporting our families.”</p> <p>Under the new rule, school districts will be able to choose the types of classes children will be required to take, according to Department of Education spokeswoman Cheryl Etters. The instruction includes courses about cyberbullying, suicide prevention and the impact of substance abuse.</p> <p>When asked in late June if the department had done an analysis on whether the new, five-hour instruction requirement would have an impact on time management for other required instruction, Etters did not offer a comment.</p> <p>Ben Gibson, a state board member appointed by former Gov. Rick Scott, said mental health education will be a useful tool for all students.</p> <p>“Obviously, this is going to help students who are currently suffering from mental health issues, you know, thoughts of suicide, attempts of suicide. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Search underway for missing teen who may harm himself</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 01:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Deputies in southwest Florida are searching for a missing teen who may harm himself. </p><p>The Lee County Sheriff's Office says that 15-year-old Garrett Dees is missing out of Lehigh Acres.</p><p>Garrett was last seen on Tuesday. He was wearing jeans and blue sneakers. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. He stands at about five-feet, two-inches tall and weighs about 102 pounds. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/florida-city-hopes-baby-shark-song-will-drive-homeless-away" title="Florida city hopes 'Baby Shark' song will drive homeless away" data-articleId="418677339" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/00._Baby_Shark_1559755882512_7354652_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/00._Baby_Shark_1559755882512_7354652_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/00._Baby_Shark_1559755882512_7354652_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/00._Baby_Shark_1559755882512_7354652_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/00._Baby_Shark_1559755882512_7354652_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy: Nickelodeon" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida city hopes 'Baby Shark' song will drive homeless away</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 12:40PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 12:42PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Officials in West Palm Beach are hoping a continuous loop of children's songs played throughout the night will keep homeless people from sleeping on the patio of a city-owned rental banquet facility.</p><p>West Palm Beach parks and recreation director Leah Rockwell tells the Palm Beach Post they're trying to discourage people from sleeping outside the glass-walled Waterfront Lake Pavilion, which she says rakes in some $240,000 annually from events.</p><p>The loop of "Baby Shark" and "Raining Tacos" is a temporary fix to keep homeless people off the patio. Rockwell says the city wants to formalize hours for the facility, which should make trespassing laws easier to enforce.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/orange-county-schools-train-for-emergency-situations" title="Orange County schools train for emergency situations" data-articleId="418660740" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/School_emergency_training_0_7529179_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/School_emergency_training_0_7529179_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/School_emergency_training_0_7529179_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/School_emergency_training_0_7529179_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/17/School_emergency_training_0_7529179_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Good Day Orlando at 7 a.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Orange County schools train for emergency situations</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 11:00AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Orange County is putting a focus on school safety, as they are hosting two days of training regarding what to do if there is an emergency on campus.</p><p>In the wake of the Parkland school shooting, Central Florida schools are trying to be as prepared as possible for dangerous situations. Training organizers say that they are instructing school staff, community partners, and others on what to do if an emergency happens on campus. </p><p>Two back-to-back days of training began on Wednesday. Law enforcement and first responders from across the area are also helping out. Wednesday's training is focused on emergency response and Thursday's training is focused on reunification. Drills will be ongoing during these two days.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div 