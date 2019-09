- Eastbound Interstate 4 (I-4) between Gore Street and South Street is closing between midnight and 5 a.m. on September 25.

To accommodate this closure, the eastbound I-4 entrance ramp from eastbound State Road (S.R.) 408 will also be closed during this time.

The eastbound I-4 ramps to S.R. 408 will remain open during these closures.

Law enforcement officers will monitor each signaled intersection on the detour route of Garland Avenue between S.R. 408 and Colonial Drive to promote traffic flow. The eastbound I-4 entrance ramp from eastbound S.R. 408 also will be closed simultaneously.