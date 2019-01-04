EB Colonial Dr. near I-4 closing nightly for 2 weeks

- Eastbound Colonial Drive (State Road 50), between Garland Avenue and Orange Avenue, is closing nightly from 10 p.m. on 5 a.m. for two weeks beginning as soon as Sunday, January 6.

The nightly closures of eastbound Colonial Drive are for underground utility work. Westbound Colonial Drive will remain open.

The detour route for this closure is to travel south on Hughey Avenue and then turn left onto to Amelia Street. Continue on Amelia Street to the intersection of Magnolia Avenue. Turn left at Magnolia Avenue and proceed to Colonial Drive.