- A fatal crash involving four vehicles shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 (I-4) near Lake Mary on Monday morning, but the roadway has since re-opened.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Seminole County Fire reported that a fatal crash occurred one mile south of the Lake Mary Boulevard exit (exit 98) on eastbound I-4. The eastbound lanes of I-4 were shut down, starting in Longwood (exit 94), as a result.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says that four vehicles, two four-doors and two motorcycles, were traveling eastbound on I-4 when the crash occurred. For an unknown reason, a four-door Infinity failed to slow down when approaching a four-door Audi. The front of the Infinity struck the rear of the Audi.

FHP continued, stating that after the initial impact, both the Infinity and the Audi redirected towards the left lane. Both vehicles struck two motorcycles. The drivers of the motorcycles were ejected off of their bikes.

One of the motorcycle drivers, a female from Indiana, died on scene, FHP said. The other motorcycle driver, a male from Indiana, suffered critical injuries and was taken to the Central Florida Regional Hospital.

The Infinity driver suffered no injuries, but the Audi driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to an Advent Health hospital, according to FHP.

Delays were heavy throughout Monday morning, but the eastbound lanes of I-4 have since re-opened.