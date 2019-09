- Eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 were shut down late Friday evening, between State Road 44 (exit 118A) in DeLand and Interstate 95 in Daytona Beach, due to a fatal crash. Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol were hoping to have the roadway reopened before dawn. DOWNLOAD the FOX 35 Weather & Traffic app here.

Those driving along both directions of Interstate 4 in Volusia County were told to expect delays. Eastbound drivers were able to exit I-4 at State Road 44, then go east on State Road 44 to reconnect with I-95 in New Smyrna Beach.

Westbound traffic had been narrowed to one lane to accommodate eastbound traffic, which was being diverted in a U-turn back to the State Road 44 exit. The Florida Highway Patrol has since closed eastbound I-4 at State Road 44.