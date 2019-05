- Eastbound Interstate 4 (I-4) travel lanes between John Young Parkway and downtown Orlando is shifting to a temporary configuration as soon as the morning of June 1.

This nearly 2-mile shift also creates a temporary eastbound I-4 ramp system separated from and adjacent to the eastbound I-4 mainline through the Orange Blossom Trail (US 17-92/441) and Kaley Avenue interchanges.

Eastbound I-4 motorists exiting to Orange Blossom Trail and Kaley Avenue will have to exit just beyond John Young Parkway interchange. Eastbound I-4 motorists seeking to travel beyond Kaley Avenue will temporarily drive on the future westbound I-4 express lanes while crews safely demolish the old eastbound I-4 mainline and build the new interstate.

The eastbound I-4 ramps at Kaley Avenue close at 10 p.m. May 31 and reopen by 5 a.m. June 3. The eastbound I-4 on-ramp from northbound Orange Blossom Trail closes from 5 a.m. June 1 and reopens by 5 a.m. June 3. The eastbound I-4 on-ramp from John Young Parkway closes from 10 p.m. May 31 through 5 a.m. June 1. Multiple lane closures on eastbound I-4 also are necessary to assist with the construction activity.

As part of the traffic movement, the eastbound I-4 on-ramp from Kaley Avenue is closing permanently. However, the eastbound I-4 on-ramp from Michigan Street will reopen and service both Kaley Avenue and Michigan Street interchanges.

Please visit https://i4ultimate.com/ebi4shift for additional informational resources including a handout detailing the new configuration and weekend closures.