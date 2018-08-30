E. coli concern prompts Publix recall on ground chuck products

- Publix Super Markets has issued a voluntary recall related to ground chuck products that may be contaminated with E. coli that was supplied by a yet-to-be determined source.

Publix is alerting customers who may have purchased these products from June 25 through July 31 in the following Florida counties: Brevard, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Lucie, Sumter and Volusia.

Florida Publix stores outside of these counties as well as stores in Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia are not included in this voluntary recall.

Products currently for sale in Publix stores are not part of this voluntary recall and should be considered safe for proper cooking and consumption.

The ground chuck products in question include the following:

Ground Chuck

Ground Chuck Burgers

Gourmet Burgers

Seasoned Ground Chuck Burgers (Badia, Mesquite, Montreal, and Steakhouse)

Meatballs

Meatloaf (Seasoned and Grillers)

Slider

Stuffed Peppers

Publix customers who have purchased the products in question may return them to their local store for a full refund.

Customers with additional questions may call the company’s customer care department at 1-800-242-1227 or visit its website at www.publix.com/contactus. For more information about food handling practices when cooking meat, please visit the Partnership for Food Safety Education’s website at http://www.fightbac.org/grill-master/.