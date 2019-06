- The University of Central Florida student who was hit by a car last week has died.

Her mother of 21-year-old London Harrel confirmed the news in a Facebook post. The suspect,Yousuf Hasan, 25, was arrested again and re-booked into the Orange County jail.

Hasan will make his first appearance before a judge on Saturday.

Harrell, a UCF senior, had been in critical condition since last Saturday, when a car hit her while she was walking on a lawn near campus. Hasan was charged in the hit-and-run after troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol found him passed out outside his car in a nearby parking lot, believed to be under the influence.

Friends and family gathered on the campus of UCF for a vigil Friday night.

"London has made me so incredibly happy, and that's what London does. She makes people happy," said Harrell's boyfriend, Jon Gardner.

Hasan is facing several new charges following Harrell's death, including leaving the scene of a deadly crash and DUI manslaughter.