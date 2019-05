- Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol continue to search for the driver that hit and killed a woman on Orange Blossom Trail on Saturday morning.

"I miss my sister, she belongs here with me," said Laurie Sperduto.

Sperduto says her sister, Wendy Duncan, was walking to 7-Eleven when a driver hit and killed her, then took off.

"It's such a travesty. I think it's horrible. I think the person should be caught and brought to justice."

FHP investigators say it was Saturday, around 1:30 a.m. Duncan was crossing OBT just north of 40th Street, when a black Chevy SUV struck the 62-year-old woman.

Troopers say the vehicle had a Florida Gator decal in back, on the top-left corner. Sperduto's husband, Pat, says, "They're gonna get caught. They have pieces of the vehicle according to FHP, they know what the vehicle looks like. They know he turned down 43rd street."

Officials say the SUV has front end damage. As troopers investigate, Duncan's family thinks she was targeted.

"We really believe this was done on purpose. We believe this was a homicide," said Sperduto. "We'd talk on the phone every morning, we'd laugh, cry and yell at each other."

Sperduto says her sister was always a happy person, even when life was challenging.

"Wendy was a wonderful woman. She was a broken spirit due to a broken marriage. She was always up beat and full of life. God bless her. She didn't deserve this. Nobody deserves this."

Troopers are looking for any surveillance video of the crash. If you know who did this call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).