- Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Seminole County just after 7 p.m.

The crash happened at a business listed as The Window Place, located at 2632 W. State Road 434 in Longwood and involved a single vehicle vs the building.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the driver may have suffered a medical issue before crashing into the building. He was transported to South Seminole hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.