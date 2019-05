- Police on Thursday morning are working a drive-by shooting in Orando.

At least a dozen Orlando police officers are at the scene of what they say was a drive-by shooting in Richmond Heights. Fox 35 spoke to the mother who says that her house was targeted. She and 14 kids were inside the home at 5 a.m. when they heard gunfire coming right at them. She and the kids had to duck inside as bullets flew by.

"I woke up to gunshots. Somebody shooting up my house," she said. "They let off like 30 rounds."

Investigators say that they found multiple shell casings in the roadway. No one was injured and there no victims.

#BREAKING: Family’s home targeted in drive by shooting. Mother says 14 children inside when bullets we’re flying. Police place evidence markers where at least 30 shell casings were found in this cup-de-sac. No one injured. No word on any suspects at this time #Fox35 pic.twitter.com/qLwFHw3nUn — Amanda McKenzie (@AmandaMckNews) May 23, 2019





Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call 911 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.