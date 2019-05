- A person nearly drowned on Monday afternoon in Brevard County, according to authorities.

Fire Rescue said it happened near Bonsteel Park in Melbourne Beach, 10 miles from the nearest lifeguard stand. Regulars at the beach said the current was strong.

"A lot of people stay close to the shore. You can feel the current, that's why we didn't get out deep. We're locals, and we knew how strong it is, we knew better," said one beach-goer.

That person was taken to the hospital, along with another treated for exhaustion.

Volusia county beaches were also packed this weekend. Lifeguards there reporting 23 people rescued today from dangerous rip currents. More than 30 people have had to be rescued over the weekend.