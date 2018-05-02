Downtown Orlando holocaust center, museum unveiled

- The Holocaust Memorial Resource & Education Center of Florida on Wednesday revealed renderings for a new museum at the site of what had been the home to the Orlando Regional Chamber of Commerce for several years.

The Chamber vacated the iconic building, at 75 S. Ivanhoe Blvd., last fall and relocated to 301 East Pine St. In January, the City of Orlando agreed to lease the property to the Center, which has outgrown its existing home in Maitland.

Designed by award-winning architect Maurizio Maso, of HuntonBrady Architects, the renderings demonstrate the Center’s dream of expanding its size and impact in Central Florida. Renovations of the existing Ivanhoe building and an addition will take an estimated four years.

Maso is the design architect behind many notable Florida buildings, including the University of Central Florida College of Medicine, Florida Hospital College of Health Sciences, and Seminole State College Center at Heathrow to name just a few. He is the recipient of the 2006 State of Florida AIA Design Honor Award for his consistent design excellence in architectural practice, the 2012 AIA Orlando Medal of Honor award and in 2008 he received the Distinguished Alumnus Award from the University of Florida.

The Holocaust Center was established in 1980 by Tess Wise, a Holocaust Survivor.