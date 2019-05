- A dog that was shot in the face at a Fruitland Park neighborhood has found a new home.

Chance, a 3-year-old pit bull-Labrador mix, was struck by a bullet in the face last week. Thankfully, he only sustained minimal damage as a result of the gunshot wound. He recovered quickly and was put up for adoption over the weekend.

On Wednesday, the Lake County Animal Shelter announced that Chance has been adopted by two Disney cast members.

The shelter said that Chance is healthy, well behaved, and a snuggler.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.