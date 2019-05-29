The shelter said that Chance is healthy, well behaved, and a snuggler.
Three Space Florida research grants totaling more than $750,000 were awarded Monday to partnerships between companies in Florida and Israel as part of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ economic-development trip to Israel.
A fourth grant, which would push the amount to just over $1 million, awaits final approval, said Space Florida President and CEO Frank DiBello during a meeting at the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation in Tel Aviv.
The awards were announced as Space Florida, the state’s aerospace-business arm, and the Israel Space Agency signed a memorandum of understanding intended to increase collaboration in scientific programs.
Volusia County deputies have a man in custody who had threatened to kill himself during a standoff in DeLand.
Neil Kirkland, 41, is reportedly a convicted felon. Records show he served time for a homicide in 1998.
The standoff happened at West Parkway and U.S. 92. The call reportedly came in just before 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning of a suicidal man. The sheriff's office said that Kirkland was in his car and had a weapon at a gas station.
Orlando City SC announced a new step in the investment of its development pyramid today, as the Orlando City Development Academy (DA) will make the Orlando City SC Training Complex at Osceola Heritage Park its new official training grounds.
The DA will join Orlando City SC of Major League Soccer in moving to the Club’s newly announced, state-of-the-art facility.
The Orlando City DA is set to move at the start of the 2019-20 academic year, while the Lions will remain at Sylvan Lake Park, their current training facility, through the end of the 2019 MLS season.