Three Space Florida research grants totaling more than $750,000 were awarded Monday to partnerships between companies in Florida and Israel as part of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ economic-development trip to Israel.

A fourth grant, which would push the amount to just over $1 million, awaits final approval, said Space Florida President and CEO Frank DiBello during a meeting at the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation in Tel Aviv.

The awards were announced as Space Florida, the state’s aerospace-business arm, and the Israel Space Agency signed a memorandum of understanding intended to increase collaboration in scientific programs.