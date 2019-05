- A dog in Palmetto had to spend several days at an emergency clinic after being shot in the face.

The Manatee County Animal Services said that on Thursday, they received a call for a stray injured dog in Palmetto. A Manatee County Animal Services officer quickly located the dog and brought him to the shelter to receive immediate medical attention.

They said that the dog was badly injured and covered in blood. The medical team found that the dog had been shot in the face. The bullet entered the dog's right cheek, penetrating his tongue, and then exiting on the dog's left side, breaking his jaw.

The dog reportedly spent the night at the emergency room. The next day, the shelter's veterinarian was able to remove the bullet. The dog went on to spend the weekend at the emergency room.

The injured dog is now back under the care of the Manatee County Animal Services. He is making progress, but they said that they are still concerned about the risk of infection. They also hope that the pieces in his jaw will stay in place.

According to the Manatee County Animal Services, the Manatee County Division Chief Sarah Brown is aiming to find the person that committed this crime. She said that "we are working with all local law enforcement agencies with hopes of bringing the person that committed this crime to justice. This a senseless act on an innocent animal. If you see something, say something. We are here to help."

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call 941-742-5933.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.