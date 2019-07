- New details have been revealed in the case of a Boone High School student who was shot and killed while on his way to school.

Court documents show prosecutors believe 19-year-old Deandre Florence is responsible for the death of 15-year-old Alejandro Vargas Martinez, fatally shot while walking to school in December of 2018. The new information was part of discovery documentation released by the State Attorney’s Office.

Florence is already behind bars, charged with another murder.

Martinez was shot and killed while walking to Boone High School one week before Christmas. Weeks passed with few leads in the case, authorities said.

In May, the Orange County Sheriff's Office released surveillance video of a car which they believed may have been connected to the case. The video shows a four-door sedan making a U-turn in the vicinity where Martinez was walking, then it is seen speeding from the scene. Martinez was just a half-mile away from school when he was gunned down.

Alex was laid to rest on December 23, 2018 in Orlando. Following what would have been Alex's 16th birthday on New Year's Day, investigators increased the reward for information up to $15,000.

Investigators urge anyone with any information, no matter how small, to call it in. Tips can be made anonymously to Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).