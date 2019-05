- Port Canaveral and the Walt Disney Company have been partners since Disney got into the cruise industry back in 1995.

The partnership is growing as Disney Cruise Line has announced a new terminal makeover and the addition of a new ship to the port.

Artist renderings show the terminal at Port Canaveral after a big Disney renovation. Right now, the terminal is a shared space with other cruise lines, but soon it will be Disney's exclusively.

Port and tourism officials say 37 percent of cruise ship passengers visit Central Florida businesses before or after their sailings. The Port Authority says family-friendly businesses around the Canaveral area are poised to see the vacationers trickling in to spend money.

The Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy currenlty call Port Canaveral home. Disney has not announced the name of the new ship that will be coming, but look for it in 2021. The deal goes until 2039.