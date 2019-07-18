Dakari is the sole male lion. Although he is the largest of the group, Disney's animal experts say that he is the most gentle. He also enjoys spending his days in the shade
Kinsey and Kamari are sisters.
Kamari is the larger of the two and has a darker face. Kinsey is more of a golden color with spots on her legs and is more reserved.
According to Disney's animal experts, lions like to sleep up to 20 hours a day. Your best chance of seeing the pride is in the morning or evening on the Kilimanjaro Safaris at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
For guests who visit the ride during the opening week of 'The Lion King," they'll be helping save lions in Africa.
"For every guest who rides the Kilimanjaro Safaris at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Florida during opening week of “The Lion King” film (July 19 – 25, 2019), the Disney Conservation Fund will donate $2 (up to $350,000) to the Wildlife Conservation Network’s Lion Recovery Fund to help double the number of lions across Africa by 2050."
A Florida congressman is suggesting that we use El Chapo's fortune to build a wall along the U.S.- Mexico border.
Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman was sentenced to life behind bars on Wednesday . U.S. officials have estimated Guzman's fortune at $14 billion and a judge ordered him to pay $12.6 billion as part of his U.S. life sentence. That was money his drug-trafficking organization made distributing drugs in the United States.
Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-FL) suggested in a Bradenton Herald op-ed that Congress use this money to "help stow the flow of drugs and violence into our neighborhoods and give President Trump another tool to build the wall."
Crews from the U.S. Coast Guard and Sarasota Fire Rescue rescued a man whose boat overturned in the Gulf of Mexico.
Coast Guard officials said in a news release they received a call late Wednesday stating that 55-year-old Jay Connelly had not returned from a trip on his 16-foot boat.
A Jayhawk helicopter crew and a response boat crew began searching for Connelly. The fire rescue crew spotted him some 5 miles off the Florida Gulf Coast.
An elderly man in Daytona Beach was beaten with a frozen can of Coke on Tuesday.
Deputies made contact with the victim, an 80-year-old man, after the incident. He told deputies that he was doing his daily morning walk when he noticed somebody walking behind him. This man was later identified as Charles Smyth.
The victim told deputies that he was familiar with Smyth because the man would hang around his neighborhood and rant at people. He said that Smyth behaves in an "outrageous" manner.