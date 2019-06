- More than 150 wounded veterans geared up on Sunday to surf at New Smyrna Beach.

The Wounded Warrior Project teamed up with non-profit 'Oceans of Hope' to get the wounded veterans on surfboards and into the water. About ten disabled veterans took part. They were joined by around eight veteran volunteers helping out.

The event give wounded surfers a feeling of camaraderie and independence. This is the fifth year the event has been held.