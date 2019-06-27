< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO) - Home Depot employees stepped out of the store and into the home Thursday to help a disable veteran with a home makeover. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Home Depot employees stepped out of the store and into the home Thursday to help a disable veteran with a home makeover.</p> <p>From weed whacking to landscaping and painting, nearly three dozen employees volunteered their time to Army veteran Corey Lehman</p> <p>"Makes me feel good that there’s this many people out there doing this for other people," Lehman said.</p> <p>He added that the work is especially helpful, since he can’t really do it. He suffered a spine injury during combat and now uses a wheelchair and cane. He also has post-traumatic stress disorder. His wife, Heather, said simple things like these new pantry shelves bring organization to their lives and will help reduce her husband’s PTSD triggers.</p> <p>"Realistically, it’s life changing, as we have four young children and our life is constantly on the go," she said.</p> <p>Volunteers are undertaking nearly $8,000 worth of renovations. The national non-profit Operation Homefront helps military families and selected the Lehman Family for the renovation. More Local News Stories DeSantis hoping to land jobs via the launch pad

Gov. Ron DeSantis is looking beyond military benefits as he continues to pitch Florida to house the command headquarters of President Donald Trump's proposed Space Force military branch.

DeSantis envisions Space Force as another cog in renewed growth of the iconic space industry around Cape Canaveral, which has seen a slow resurgence as private companies --- spurred by a space race among billionaires --- look to reduce costs by manufacturing launch vehicles close to the pads.

"I'd like to not only (have) Florida be a place to launch but to build more and more," DeSantis said this week at the Merritt Island headquarters of Space Florida, the state's aerospace arm. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>DeSantis hoping to land jobs via the launch pad</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 09:40PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 09:46PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Gov. Embry-Riddle team develops drone hijacking technology to secure critical airspace

A drone buzzing where it shouldn't be? The solution may soon be to hijack the device.

A team of students and professors at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University are teaming with the start-up Drone Defense Systems LLC to create Dronejacking technology.

The technology, still under development, will be a movable, intelligent system that creates a sort-of invisible 'drone-proof dome' over a critical spot; places like airports, schools, or even private residences for example. If a drone enters the airspace in the dome, the system will be able to determine if it's authorized, and if it isn't the system will be able to hijack control of the aircraft from the unknown pilot and land it somewhere where authorities can respond accordingly. The solution may soon be to hijack the device.</p><p>A team of students and professors at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University are teaming with the start-up Drone Defense Systems LLC to create Dronejacking technology.</p><p>The technology, still under development, will be a movable, intelligent system that creates a sort-of invisible ‘drone-proof dome’ over a critical spot; places like airports, schools, or even private residences for example. Man accused of video voyeurism

Deputies in Orange County say a man was arrested, accused of recording video up a woman's skirt while shopping at Walmart. The victim is warning others to be on alert.

"He was up and back and following me all around."

The woman says she noticed a stranger getting too close to her at this Walmart off Sand Lake Road and John Young Parkway. The victim is warning others to be on alert.</p><p>"He was up and back and following me all around."</p><p>The woman says she noticed a stranger getting too close to her at this Walmart off Sand Lake Road and John Young Parkway.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 