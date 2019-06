- Home Depot employees stepped out of the store and into the home Thursday to help a disable veteran with a home makeover.

From weed whacking to landscaping and painting, nearly three dozen employees volunteered their time to Army veteran Corey Lehman

"Makes me feel good that there’s this many people out there doing this for other people," Lehman said.

He added that the work is especially helpful, since he can’t really do it. He suffered a spine injury during combat and now uses a wheelchair and cane. He also has post-traumatic stress disorder. His wife, Heather, said simple things like these new pantry shelves bring organization to their lives and will help reduce her husband’s PTSD triggers.

"Realistically, it’s life changing, as we have four young children and our life is constantly on the go," she said.

Volunteers are undertaking nearly $8,000 worth of renovations. The national non-profit Operation Homefront helps military families and selected the Lehman Family for the renovation. The Home Depot Foundation provided the volunteers and supplies.