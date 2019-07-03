Agreeing with the state, attorneys representing national and Florida Democrats have asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit challenging how elections officials handle mismatched signatures on provisional and mail-in ballots.

Both sides in the case say a new law, signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday, fixes the disputed issues by establishing a uniform process for canvassing boards to compare signatures and extending deadlines for voters to “cure” ballots.

The new law also creates a way for voters who cast provisional ballots to “cure” signatures that don’t match those on file with elections officials.