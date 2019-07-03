Florida is already home to the fourth worst drivers in the country. Now, the Sunshine State is near the top of another unflattering list: the most dangerous.
According to a new report from WalletHub , Florida is the 48th safest state in the nation, if you want to look at it from a positive angle. Sadly, since there are only 50 states, the reality is that this survey makes Florida the third most dangerous .
Sure, an 11-foot, angry alligator recently broke into a home and new cases of dangerous, flesh-eating bacteria infections seem to be popping up every day. However, WalletHub reached their findings based on five key factors: