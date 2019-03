- A worker at Walt Disney World's Epcot park has died from a fall, authorities say.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to the park for an industrial accident call, shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Upon arrival, they discovered "a single-man accident." The worker, identified as 58-year-old George Walter Dewayne Grimes, of Winter Garden, Florida, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Reedy Creek Fire Department.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a preliminary investigation reveals that there are no signs of foul play; however, the investigation is still in its early stages.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.