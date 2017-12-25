Deputies work together to get gifts for family in need

- The Orange County Sheriff's Office posted onto Facebook that Deputy Jerry Miller met a family a few weeks ago on a call.

The deputy said that the mother said that the family had fallen on hard times and her six children would not be getting anything for Christmas.

The post says that Deputy Miller moved him, so he took it upon himself to make sure they had presents to unwrap.

Working with Deputy Demps and Deputy Murray, the three of them reportedly guaranteed that the children had plenty of presents to open on Christmas morning.

And deputies say Deputy Miller even made cookies.