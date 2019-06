- Homicide detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are investigating a death of a woman, the result a call that was "domestic in nature," the agency says.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on Monday evening, deputies responded to the 7300 block of Sand Lake Road for an emergency call. Upon arrival, deputies found a woman who was severely injured. She was transported to the hospital but died from her injuries.

A suspect is in custody and no one else is being sought in this incident. No other details were immediately released.