- Deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office are searching for the suspect in a home burglary that happened on August 9. This was all done while the residence was occupied by the victim, who was inside sleeping.

Deputies responded to a residence on Interlocking Court, in Kissimmee, where they say a Ring doorbell camera revealed a man broke into the home just after midnight. The suspect was unsuccessful in getting through the front door but eventually was able to gain entry by prying open the rear sliding-glass doors.

The suspect, who appears to have several tattoos, is seen putting on gloves before carrying out two television sets.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the identity of this suspect, or any additional information on this case or others like this to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at (407) 348-2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477, where information leading to a felony arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 dollars.