- Deputies in Highlands County are still searching for a missing elderly woman.

According to the Highland County Sheriff's Office, 79-year-old Marilyn Janet Prevatt left her home in Lake Placid before 9 a.m. on Friday and was last seen at a SunTrust in Sebring.

They say that Marilyn was possibly traveling northbound to an unknown destination. She has a Toyota vehicle with Indiana tag 650CEM. Her vehicle was packed with all of her belongings. She is also traveling with a small dog.

She reportedly was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and blue jeans.

Please call 863-402-7200 if you have any information on where Marilyn may be.

