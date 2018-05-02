Deputies searching for suspects behind multiple burglaries

- Seminole County sheriff's deputies are looking for two crooks who were caught on camera, going house to house in one community, stealing whatever they could.

Residents said they're stunned by the string of break-ins and burglaries in a quiet, suburban community.

The bad guys were caught on security footage stepping into one parked car like they owned it. They took their time, rifling through the console, searching for anything they could steal. One of them held a pistol. After the car, they head into the unlocked garage. They hit several homes and cars on the street, one of the cars was Sharon Erickson’s.

“We forgot to lock it that night,” Erickson admitted, “which was really unusual.”

Resident Amelia Fluharty said this Oviedo neighborhood is a family place. “It's quiet, residential, with older people and couples, like myself and my husband, and a young couple next door with children. But nobody says anything.”

Others residents said they have protection, but not everyone might.

“We have guns, we can protect ourselves,” said one person, who declined to give his name, “but that doesn't mean that a situation doesn't happen where maybe they're quicker. And other families, it does bother me, because there's a lot of young kids in this neighborhood.”

They said it's always important to heed deputies’ warnings about keeping your stuff locked up!

“I'll keep in being cautious and keep the doors locked like I always do, keep on the lights at night time,” Fluharty said.

Anyone with information on this crime or the identity of the suspects is asked to call the Seminole County Sheriff's Office at 407-665-6650 or Crimeline at (800) 423-TIPS (8477).