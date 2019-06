- Deputies are searching for a missing Florida teen whose family is concerned for his safety.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office says that 19-year-old David Heinz is missing out of Naples. He was last seen on Tuesday wearing a gray shirt, gray shorts, and black shoes.

They say he is about five-feet, ten-inches tall and weighs approximately 187 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He may reportedly be driving a 2007 gray Nissan Versa with Florida tag IH26ZW.

David's family is concerned for his safety.

Please call the Collier County Sheriff's Office at 239-252-9300 if seen.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.