- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says that they are searching for 16-year-old Jamicah Pate and her 9-month-old baby, Malakhi Lindsey.

They say that on Saturday, around 6 p.m., Jamicah and her infant son left her house to go to a graduation party at an unknown address in Cantonment. A friend picked her up and drove her. She was supposed to be home around 10:30 p.m. However, she called her mom around 1:20 a.m.and said she was looking for a ride home. When her mom asked for the address, Jamicah hung up.

Jamicah's phone reportedly does not have service and only works if it is connnected to wireless internet.

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says that they do not suspect foul play, but due to the young age of the baby, they are asking for help locating Jamicah and her son.

Jamicah was reportedly last seen wearing a black t-shirt, light blue leggings, and white and black tennis shoes. Her infant was wearing a yellow and plaid polo shirt.

If you have any information on Jamicah's whereabouts or last known location, please call the Escambia County Sheriff's Office at 850-436-9620.

This story was writtenin Orlando, Florida.