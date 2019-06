- Authorities in Seminole County are searching for a missing boy, considered to be a high-functioning autistic child.

Deputies with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office are seeking help locating 15-year-old Cody Logenbach, of Chuluota. Investigators are concerned Logenbach has potential to harm himself. They believe he may be in area of County Road 419 and Lockwood Blvd., in Oviedo.

If you know the whereabouts of Cody Logenbach, please call the Sheriff Office at 407-665-6650, or 911.