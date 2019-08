- **UPDATE: The sheriff's office says that Angel Hess has been located and is safe.**

EARLIER STORY

The Marion County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help finding a missing and endangered woman.

Angel Hess, 45, has been missing since Monday. Deputies said Hess was last seen walking north on Marion Oaks Drive towards Marion Oaks Lane.

"Hess had been having medical issues and may have been walking to nearby fire station," a press release from the sheriff's office stated.

Hess is described as 5-foot 9-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.